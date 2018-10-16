Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club take on seventh round of 2018 Trials Championship

Wayne shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club. Ed

The Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club held the seventh round of the 2018 trials Championship at Chapel Furlong Farm, Hulverstone on Sunday 14th October, courtesy of Todd and Jackie Carder. We would like to thank them for welcoming us back to this unique Island trials venue.

Very many thanks also to Howard and Kerry Jacobs for setting eight excellent sections and to Christine Jacobs who dealt with all the admin stuff as well as processing the all-important results – top effort guys, and to all those that helped clear up after the trial, much appreciated.

Overnight downpour

The attendance was predictably low following the deluge of rain in overnight and the early hours of Sunday morning. There were also several Club members travelling across the Solent to the latest Centre Championship round, organised by Waltham Chase MCC – We hope they all had a great day, flying the flag for the Island.

Youth Easy rider; Alfie Haydon (pictured above) put in a superb performance completing the trial with a total of just ten marks. Alfie almost went clean on every section, losing marks on just two of the eight, tight and twisty sections, beating all the Adults, but one, on the ‘C’ route – excellent effort Alfie, keep up the good work.

Adult Beginners

Meanwhile the Adult Beginner class was won with a rare appearance form Kevin Smith, for a total of eight. Championship favourite; Joe Taylor had to settle for the second spot, a further eight behind.

Paul Kent proved to be the only Clubman rider this afternoon. Clubman riders tackle four ‘C’ route sections and four ‘B’ route sections and is intended as a stepping stone from the Novice’s to the Intermediate’s. Paul crossed the line with an excellent total of only fifteen marks.

The Club’s oldest rider; John Townsend (pictured above), competing on the oldest bike in action today took the points in the British Bike class, for a loss of forty-seven. Course setter Howard Jacobs put in a confident performance in the Twin Shock class, finishing on eleven, to add another ten Championship points to his season tally.

The Novice class attracted the biggest entry which resulted in an emphatic win for Scout Gregory (pictured below). Gregory recorded the lowest total of the day loosing just two miserly marks.

Colin Brodie (pictured below) managed to hold off a determined effort from the improving Owen Moore to secure the second spot – these two finishing on eleven and sixteen marks respectively.

Results and next meet

The full results can be seen on the Club’s Website in the results section.

The Club are due to meet next, for Round 8 of the Championship, on Sunday 25th November. Please check the Club website nearer the time where all the details will be available, once finalised.