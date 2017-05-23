Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club take on the Haslett sand

Wayne shares this latest report from the Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club. Ed

Haslett Farm, Shorwell, played host to the Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club’s second round of the 2017 trials Championship. The Club would like to thank Glen Draper for allowing us back once again, to a great venue. Very many thanks also to the course setter, Howard Jacobs (pictured below), and to Christine for keeping us all in check and for processing the numbers for the results, making for an excellent day – brilliant family effort.

The weather turned out to be perfect for trials riding, unbroken warm sunshine, but with a cooling sea breeze that prevented the riders from overheating! The Haslett sand can be very unpredictable, not the easiest surface to ride on – but this was no obstacle for Novice rider, Ben Brodie. Ben completed the four laps for a loss of just three marks, the lowest score of the day. The improving Phil Chase clinched second place from seasoned Novice rider Wayne Brodie (third) who finished with nine and eleven marks respectively.

Young riders

Four Youth riders turned out; led by Jos Wright, in the Youth Expert class. First time out for Jos on his newly acquired Beta. Despite having to get used to a different bike Jos did very well to earn himself the maximum ten Championship points. Kyle Jacobs took the points in the Youth Over 80cc class for a loss of fifty-six.

Meanwhile Alfie Haydon (pictured below) convincingly won the Youth Under 80cc dropping just seven marks. Harrison Crickmore took second place, just a few more marks adrift.

The Adult Beginner class proved to be another convincing win – this time for Phil Silvester who finished sixteen marks clear from Dan Flux in second. Joe Taylor took third spot with a determined effort, his confidence grows with each outing.

Course setter, Howard Jacobs reigned supreme in the Twin Shock class, he finished eight marks clear of second place finisher, Stewart Freeman. Calvin Wright (pictured below) took third despite suffering an annoying clutch problem.

John Townsend, the only British Bike rider, must be pleased with his efforts. John piloted his rather heavy machine through the soft sand for a loss of forty-seven – Very well ridden John.

Jim West, predictably won the Expert class, loosing a miserly eight marks with a superb performance from Shaun Harris in second. This being Shaun’s first attempt at the difficult Expert route, The numbers look big but Shaun should be really pleased with his efforts.

Next meet

The Club next meet on Sunday 25th of June. The usual start time of 12 noon applies.

The venue will be confirmed, on the Club Website, nearer the time.

Images: © Christine Jacobs