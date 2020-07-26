Vectis Radio 4Ps Training School: New registered charity status should widen funding options

The multi-award winning Vectis Radio 4Ps Training School provides training at Vectis Radio for young people who wish to improve their confidence and communication skills. It has been running for a number of years. All fundraising and co-ordination is undertaken by volunteers.

Originally 4Ps was set up as a stand-alone community interest company (CIC) to give a wider choice of funding sources than those available to Vectis Radio itself.

Full charitable status

Last year the board took the decision to transition from a CIC to a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) registered with the Charities Commission.

This gives the school full charitable status and further widens the availability of funding options to sustain and expand its training programmes.

Parkinson: Planning for some time

David Parkinson from the newly-formed CIO said,

“This is a move we have been trying to make for some time. “A number of potential funders have made it clear that they will only support charities, so now we’re constituted as a charitable incorporated organisation, we hope our fundraising efforts will become a bit easier.”

Cllr Brading new Patron

The board of the training school has also asked Councillor Paul Brading to be the Patron of the charity.

Cllr Paul Brading

Paul readily agreed to use his experience and abilities to help further the aims of the school.

Paul said,

“I am delighted to have been asked to become the Patron on the 4P’s programme, and welcome our new charitable status. “I have seen first-hand how the programme has made such an incredible difference to so many young people, and have witnessed their developments, as well as been grilled at interviews by them. “Our charitable status will enable the programme to develop further to the next level, and I will do all I can to support this great initiative.”

For more details about the Vectis Radio 4Ps Training School CIO, please go to the 4Ps Website.

News shared by Kelvin on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Image: © Vectis Radio