Vectis Radio becomes a Community Interest Company

Vectis Radio has announced the next stage in its development as a community radio station – by becoming a fully-fledged Community Interest Company.

Founder and director, Ian Mac, said:

“It’s a complicated process, but the result is simple – it means we can help a lot more people.”

Vectis Radio was conceived from the outset as a not-for-profit organisation that would serve the community.

Fellow director Kelvin Currie explained:

“The transition to CIC gives Vectis legal status as a non profit company, and also eases the way for applying for funding from external bodies, with the assurance that any income will be used solely to further the station in its work within the community.”

Founded in 2010, Vectis Radio launched the 4Ps Project which aims to help young people develop their confidence and communication skills, and its founding principles remain the same – to give people the chance to improve their skills, and provide a platform for local charities and businesses, while at the same time delivering high quality radio shows that entertain, inspire and inform.

The station was recently given a massive boost with the award of an FM licence, which means Vectis will soon be broadcasting on FM as well as on digital platforms including computers, smartphones and tablets.

Community interest companies were created by the Government in 2005 for social enterprises that want to use their profits for the public good.

Visit the Vectis Radio Website for more detail.