Vectis Radio fundraising quiz night offers more than you’d expect

Following the success of the last Quiz Night, Vectis Radio have arranged another to raise funds for the Isle of Wight radio station.

The quiz is held will be at The Isle of Wight College Restaurant on Friday 27th April at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 per head which includes your meal.

Parking is free on site and there is a licensed bar.

£5 from each ticket goes to the Vectis Radio fund to keep us on the air.

Quiz and raffle

We are pleased to say that our amazing quiz master, Alan Gregory, will return to entertain us.

There will be a raffle of course, so we are on the look-out for prizes.

Last time the event was a sell-out, so book your tickets now to secure your place.

Friends & family (over 9 years old) are all very welcome.

Book now

Closing date for bookings and payment is Friday 20th April, but please book early to avoid disappointment.

It will be a fun evening with great value food and not only will you be helping Vectis radio, but the students at the college will get valuable experience as they prepare and serve all the food.

If you have any dietary needs, please let us at time of booking.

Tickets are available by emailing Kelvin Currie on kelvin.currie@vectisradio.com

