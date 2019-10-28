Vectis Radio picks up more awards in National Community Radio Awards

Following success with a Highly Commended in the ‘Business In The Community’ category a the recent Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce awards, local community radio station, Vectis Radio, has picked up a further two awards at this years National Community Radio Awards, which took place in Barry, South Wales over the weekend.

Currie: Proud to be a Silver Sage

Kelvin Currie was awarded Silver in the ‘Sage Person of the Year (Over 60)’ category.

Kelvin said,

“I’m over the moon and completely blown away by the accolade. “I was shortlisted with some incredible people so to get Silver makes me so proud to be a Silver Sage!”

Bronze for 4PS Radio Training

The station was also awarded a Bronze for the second year running in the top accolade section, ‘The Community Development Project of the Year’, for their 4PS Radio Training programme for young people.

Station manager, Ian Mac, said,

“To be shortlisted two years in a row is a huge achievement in itself, to receive a Bronze in consecutive National Awards is real recognition for the tremendous work we do for young people in our community. The shortlisted top five all had at least 47 points out of 50 which means we missed out on a silver or gold by one or two points.”

All the winners for the 2019 Community Radio Awards were announced at the event. More than 50 projects were recognised in front of an audience of 150 volunteers and staff from a range of stations across the country.

Steers: Radio plays a strong community role

Martin Steers, awards chair, said:

“In just four years, the Community Radio Awards have become a firm fixture in the calendar of stations up and down the country. “Radio continues to play a strong community role, and it’s a privilege to showcase it.”

You can listen to Vectis Radio online on the Website or on FM 104.6