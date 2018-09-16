Vectis Radio picks up National Community Radio Award

Congratulations to all at Vectis Radio, who were shortlisted from more than 360 entries from over 75 stations for coming home with a national award for their 4Ps Project which helps young people build confidence and communications skills.

Gold star balloon over London

Kelvin shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Vectis Radio, the local community radio station broadcasting from Newport, has gained a bronze award for its 4Ps training project at the prestigious National Community Radio Awards held in Sheffield on Saturday (15th Sept).

The Community Radio Awards have been setup to celebrate community radio and all the hard work and time that the volunteers involved in community radio put into their stations, shows and communities. These awards are open to those involved with any Ofcom licensed Community Radio station.

Vectis Radio was licensed by Ofcom in November 2017 and broadcasts on FM 104.6.

Mac: “A fantastic achievement”
Station Manager, Ian Mac said,

“This is a fantastic achievement for Vectis Radio. To get any sort of award for what we do, having only been eligible for less than a year, is a testament to the hard work that has been put in by our team.”

He continued,

“It was always my dream to make a positive change in people’s lives using radio, and not only have we done that, but we have been recognised nationally for it.”

The station was shortlisted from more than 360 entries from over 75 stations and was one of five in the Community Development Project of the Year category.

Image: criminalintent under CC BY 2.0

