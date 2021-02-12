Ventnor and the Undercliff: In search of lost time. A journey in pictures

This latest book by Michael Freeman and Lesley Telford is described as ‘recovering life-worlds and discovering livelihoods through photographs’. It includes 180+ black and white pictures spanning 1860 to 1950

Pier Street, Ventnor

Ventnor and District Local History Society have added yet another new publication to their offering, available to buy from their online shop.

Ventnor and the Undercliff – in search of lost time by Michael Freeman and Lesley Telford, who have utilised documentary materials and personal testimony to provide narratives of life-worlds and livelihoods. 

Yard Farm
The Sandrock

It draws on images from the Society’s archive as well as some in private hands.

Newnham milk cart

The 180 or so black and white pictures span the years from 1860 to 1950 and are accompanied by extended captions together with short narrative texts, including many personal memories.

Buy your copy via the Society’s Website where you’ll find plenty of other fascinating books too.

Images: © Ventnor and District Local History Society

t1lly

I bought this book and am so pleased with it. It’s well written and has some wonderful pictures, a really lovely publication. Well done Ventnor & District Local History Society! :)

