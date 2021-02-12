Ventnor and the Undercliff: In search of lost time. A journey in pictures

Ventnor and District Local History Society have added yet another new publication to their offering, available to buy from their online shop.

Ventnor and the Undercliff – in search of lost time by Michael Freeman and Lesley Telford, who have utilised documentary materials and personal testimony to provide narratives of life-worlds and livelihoods.

It draws on images from the Society’s archive as well as some in private hands.

The 180 or so black and white pictures span the years from 1860 to 1950 and are accompanied by extended captions together with short narrative texts, including many personal memories.

Buy your copy via the Society’s Website where you’ll find plenty of other fascinating books too.

Images: © Ventnor and District Local History Society