Ventnor Exchange bring us unhinged, bonkers and hilarious outdoor performances

Jack shares details of these upcoming open air events. Ed

More than a year since the curtain came down on performances at Ventnor Exchange with the start of the first national Lockdown, we’re very excited to be preparing for the return of our live programme, beginning with a special, post lockdown, laugh-out-loud version of Romeo and Juliet, performed ‘open air’ in Ventnor Park on 29th-30th May.

Created by The Handlebards, a company who cycle the length and breadth of the country to reach all of their touring destinations on two wheels, the show was created by three actors cooped together in Lockdown.

Unhinged, bonkers and hilarious

Fuelled by cabin fever and a winter of social distancing, expect an unhinged and bonkers, laugh-out-loud version of this Shakespeare classic.

In June we’ll be returning to Ventnor Park for similarly hilarious performances of Oscar Wilde’s ultimate play of manners, affairs and handbags, ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ on 26th-27th June.

Macaulay: Safe way for audiences to experience live events

Co-director Mhairi Macaulay said,

“We hope to return to a full live season of performances indoors at Ventnor Exchange from September, but we wanted to make the most the microclimate Ventnor is famous for, and these open air performances will provide a safe way for audiences to begin to experience live events once more!”

Book today

Tickets for both events are now on sale via the Website, priced at £20 each or free for Ventnor Exchange Unlimited Pass holders.

In addition to these outdoor performances Ventnor Exchange will reopen to the public from 18th May, with its famous craft beer and cocktail bar and record shop functioning as normal.

Image: © Romeo and Juliet by Rah Petherbridge