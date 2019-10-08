Ventnor Exchange launch new season of shows this week

Become a Friend of Ventnor Exchange and get 2for1 tickets to all events. With the new season out this week, you’ll need to act fast to avoid missing out

Rob Auton holding a dead plant

A brand new season of shows starts this week at Ventnor Exchange, with highlights including a homage to 1970’s seaside holidays and hammer horror in Seaside Terror by the puppetry collective Odd Doll.

Other shows include BBC Radio 4 regular John Osborne’s Edinburgh Fringe hit ‘John Peel’s Shed’ acclaimed national theatre company Paines Plough’s new play by Zia Ahmed ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and award winning comedian/poet Rob Auton (pictured above).

Actor wearing a mask and standing by ice cream van

Over the past five years the Exchange’s intimate theatre has built up a loyal following for it’s refreshing programming of some of the best new plays and comedians in the UK, with many now regularly featuring on TV and radio.

A perfect night out for those looking for something a little different, the Ventnor Exchange is also home to a craft beer bar and record store, as well as weekly activities including foreign language lessons, a community choir and book club.

Puppet in ice cream van

