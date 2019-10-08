Ventnor Exchange launch new season of shows this week

A brand new season of shows starts this week at Ventnor Exchange, with highlights including a homage to 1970’s seaside holidays and hammer horror in Seaside Terror by the puppetry collective Odd Doll.
Other shows include BBC Radio 4 regular John Osborne’s Edinburgh Fringe hit ‘John Peel’s Shed’ acclaimed national theatre company Paines Plough’s new play by Zia Ahmed ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and award winning comedian/poet Rob Auton (pictured above).
Over the past five years the Exchange’s intimate theatre has built up a loyal following for it’s refreshing programming of some of the best new plays and comedians in the UK, with many now regularly featuring on TV and radio.
A perfect night out for those looking for something a little different, the Ventnor Exchange is also home to a craft beer bar and record store, as well as weekly activities including foreign language lessons, a community choir and book club.
Become a Friend
For cheap tickets subscribe as a Friend for £20 per year and get 2 for 1 tickets to all events, meaning a night out for as little as £5 each.
For more information and to book visit the Website.
News of upcoming events shared by Jack. Ed
Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 5:32pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nel
Filed under: Featured, The Arts, Theatre, Ventnor, What's On
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓