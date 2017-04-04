Ventnor Exchange takes part in tenth Record Store Day

Don’t forget the Ventnor Exchange can’t reserve Record Store Day titles for you – they are available on a first come first served basis. Make the date in your diary for 22nd April 2017.

exchange on record store day

Jack shares news of this upcoming event. Ed

We’re busy gearing up for the tenth annual Record Store Day on 22nd April, with a packed schedule of live music, talks and DJs as well as the return of our Big RSD Quiz, and those all important RSD releases.

First come, first served
Just a reminder that we’re not able to reserve any records, they will only be available on a first come, first served basis so it’s important to arrive early!

Titles on offer
We’ll be positing a full list of the titles we have in stock onto our Website a few days before the event.

In the meantime follow us on Twitter/Facebook as we start announcing all of the live acts taking part in the next few days.

