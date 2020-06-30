Ventnor Exchange to reopen next month: Book your Friday or Saturday night slot

Ventnor Exchange will be re-opening on Friday and Saturday nights from the 10th July. Jack shares the latest info. Ed



After more than three months we’re very excited to be beginning to open up Ventnor Exchange and start welcoming people back through our doors.

During July we will be opening on Friday and Saturday nights from 6pm with a brand new beer list, cocktails and an all new snacks menu! You’ll also be able to browse the record shop.

Capacity will be very limited so we strongly advise booking ahead by sending us an email or phoning us. This will also really help us to stagger arrival times.

Strike the difficult balance

Throughout the crisis we’ve been working hard to strike the difficult balance between the many challenges that the lockdown has caused.

Ensuring the safety of our audiences and customers, supporting the needs of the young people we work with, continuing to create new work and commissions with our family of freelancers, and raising funds to ensure our survival.

Doing everything we can to ensure we reduce and minimise risk

As lockdown restrictions begin to relax we understand that the pandemic has affected people in different ways, and the feedback we have received has varied widely in terms of how confident people feel to return to public places.

Ultimately no public space is without risk, but we want to do everything we can to ensure we reduce and minimise this as much as possible to create a safe place which you can feel confident to visit.

We are beginning this process by opening just two evenings a week to give us the opportunity to ensure all of the safeguards we’ve put in place work.