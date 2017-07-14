Ventnor foodies invited to take part in Carnival Dish competition

Tony shares this news on behalf of Ventnor Carnival. Ed

Ventnor Carnival Association are inviting all our local food businesses to be part of this year’s Carnival Dish contest.

Bake, mix or cook a carnival-themed dish for Carnival Week.

The competition starts on Sunday 6th August and ends the following Saturday. Judging takes place during the week, with the results announced on Saturday 12th August.

There is a fabulous trophy for the winner.

Chair of Ventnor Carnival Committee Teresa Preston said,

“Last year’s contest was such a great success with many local businesses entering. “Entries included ice cream, desserts and even a carnival sausage. We hope to have event more entries this year showcasing the best of Ventnor.”

To enter please e-mail shaniasteele@gmail.com

Image: Scott Costello under CC BY 2.0