Ventnor Fringe 2018: What will you discover?

Returning for a ninth year to the Isle of Wight, the Ventnor Fringe continues to develop as one of the UK’s fastest growing fringe festivals with more than 70 shows and 100s of performers signed up to take part in the week-long celebration from the 7th–12th August.

The Indie: “One hell of a homegrown festival”

At the forefront of Ventnor’s emerging cultural scene for nearly a decade, the Fringe transforms the town with performances and events taking place in every conceivable space!

‘One hell of a homegrown festival….an authentic, bohemian festival experience”

The Independent

From improvised hip hop in a Laundrette to a rooftop cellist concert, a 1930’s Parisian ‘Book Bus’ to secret venues hosting some of London’s most exciting new spoken word acts.

Audience members can choose which ticketed events to see or simply explore the many events that make up the Free Fringe.

Run by Ventnor Exchange

The Fringe is organised by the Ventnor Exchange, an arts organisation which has also run a theatre, craft beer bar and record store in the town since 2014.

“…rapidly becoming the country’s most surprising and inspirational multidisciplinary arts festival”

The Sunday Times

It was recently described by Darren Henley, CEO of Arts Council England as, ‘a brilliant cultural hub firmly embedded in its community…’

