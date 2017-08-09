Ventnor Fringe Festival 2017 now well and truly underway

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is now in full swing with an enormous amount of events taking place around the town over the next five days.

There are over 120 acts to choose from, including theatre, puppets shows, live music, comedy, business start-up workshops, plenty of children’s activities, art exhibitions, spoken word and more!

Tonight will also see (weather permitting) the infamous Ventnor Carnival take place from 7pm, followed by fireworks on the seafront from 9.30pm.

Book now

For full details of what’s on offer check our event listings.

Be warned, many shows are selling out, so act fast.

Head over to the Ventnor fringe Website to book online or head to the Box Office at Ventnor Exchange.

Image: © Tobias Penner