Ventnor International Festival: Hottest up-and-coming music heading to town

We’re sure you’ve all heard of the Ventnor Fringe Festival – we’ve been banging on about it for the last eight years – but there’s another new festival in Ventnor that you should know about.

The Ventnor International Festival takes place at the same time as the Fringe, with all the acts appearing on one day – Friday 11th August – in a fine array of unusual venues from warehouses to churches and many more.

Tickets for the day and night of music are just £30 (book here) – an unbelievable figure for the quality and quantity of acts you’ll be able to see.

One of the hottest line-ups

The team have pulled together a curated programme of the very best up-and-coming artistes, from the multi-instrumentalist Cosmo Pyke to the brilliant garage punk band from Spain, The Parrots.

From midday onward expect interesting, quirky, eclectic, passionate, uplifting live music from Bad Sounds (pictured), CHAMPS, Childhood, Dead Pretties, Girl Ray, Happyness, Moses Boyd, Puma Blue, Nakamarra and many more.

It’s going to be a great day to take off work and will only cost you £30!

For a flavour of some of the acts, check out these videos

NB: Contains explicit language



Trailer for the Festival



Become a Friend for 39p per week

If you like what they folks down at Ventnor Exchange do you can become a Fringe Friend and get two for one tickets to loads of participating shows at the Ventnor Fringe, as well as almost all shows and events at the Ventnor Exchange throughout the whole year.

Fringe Friends also get a card which entitles you to 10% off vinyl, soft drinks and courses at the Ventnor Exchange. Joining costs £20 annually (39p per week) meaning you can save a huge amount as well as be part of the community that supports the Ventnor Fringe and Ventnor Exchange.

Find out more on the Ventnor Exchange Website.

Image: © Charlotte Patmore

