Ventnor man arrested on firearm charges

Isle of Wight police officers were supported by the firearms unit last night (Wednesday) when they responded to reports of a man in possession of a firearm in Ventnor.
Officers were called to the Burlington Hotel in Bellevue Road, Ventnor at 6.15pm.
They arrested a 49 year old man from Ventnor on suspicion of possession of a firearm..
He remains in police custody today as enquiries continue, but has not yet been charged.
Police confirm that no-one was injured during the incident.
Source: IWCP
Image: © Google Streetview
Thursday, 23rd February, 2017 12:59pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f2p
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ventnor
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓