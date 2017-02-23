Ventnor man arrested on firearm charges

Isle of Wight police officers were supported by the firearms unit last night (Wednesday) when they responded to reports of a man in possession of a firearm in Ventnor.

Officers were called to the Burlington Hotel in Bellevue Road, Ventnor at 6.15pm.

They arrested a 49 year old man from Ventnor on suspicion of possession of a firearm..

He remains in police custody today as enquiries continue, but has not yet been charged.

Police confirm that no-one was injured during the incident.

