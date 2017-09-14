Ventnor Men in Sheds hold coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer

David shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Ventnor Men in Sheds will be holding a coffee morning at 149 High Street, Ventnor (opposite Ventnor Library) between 10am – 12pm on Tuesday 26th September.

A spokesman for the shed said:

“We are delighted to host this coffee morning at our recently opened shed. The shed is best described as a place of leisure where men come together to work. “Having said that ladies are also very welcome at this coffee morning, particularly if they come bearing cakes.”

Image: Fazen under CC BY 2.0

