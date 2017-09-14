Ventnor Men in Sheds hold coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer

Ventnor Men in Sheds to hold coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

coffee cup

David shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Ventnor Men in Sheds will be holding a coffee morning at 149 High Street, Ventnor (opposite Ventnor Library) between 10am – 12pm on Tuesday 26th September.

A spokesman for the shed said:

“We are delighted to host this coffee morning at our recently opened shed. The shed is best described as a place of leisure where men come together to work.

“Having said that ladies are also very welcome at this coffee morning, particularly if they come bearing cakes.”

Image: Fazen under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 14th September, 2017 11:50am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fDJ

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Ventnor, What's On

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*