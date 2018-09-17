‘Ventnor Remembered’ photographic archive project launches this week

Julie Roberts on behalf of Friends of Ventnor Library shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The Friends of Ventnor Library are launching ‘Ventnor Remembered’ in September.

The project, supported by the Ventnor and District Local History Society, entails archiving the remarkable photographic record left to the Island by Daphne Carter who passed away last year.

The collection comprises almost fifty albums, containing thousands of her photographs of the people, buildings and landscape in and around Ventnor taken between the 1980s and early 2000s.

All welcome to launch event

The launch evening is an opportunity for people to see the fascinating, original photographs before they are digitally archived and it is hoped that guests will also be able to help to provide missing information about them.

The event takes place on Saturday 22nd September at 6pm at the ‘Pop Up’ Ventnor Library, Victoria St, Ventnor (opposite Central Stores).

All welcome – free entry, drinks and refreshments available.

