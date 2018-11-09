Ventnor Remembrance Service has different start time this year

Many thanks to Frank Hunt for sharing details of this event. Ed

This, the year of 2018, is a very special year in this generation’s time as it is the centenary year of the “First World War” which was also known as the “Great War”, a “War to End all Wars”.

Ventnor has in the past held the Service of Remembrance at 3pm on the second Sunday of November, however this year it will move to 2pm on 11th November as the commemorations will remember the Fallen of the Great War.

For many years the Community of Ventnor has commemorated the nation’s losses of both world wars and many other conflicts throughout the world.

112 Ventnor men remembered

The Ventnor community has also over the past four years commemorated the one hundred and twelve men of Ventnor who are named on the World War One memorial plaque located on the war memorial at Park Avenue, Ventnor.

These fallen men were commemorated on the last Sunday of each month of their death one hundred years ago. They will be remembered again on the anniversary of the Armistice as will all the nations fallen, be they military or civilian.

All welcome

For those who wish to commemorate this service at St Catherine’s Church you are most welcome to attend both the service and the parade.

For those attending, there’ll be an opportunity to lay a cross for one of the one hundred and twelve Ventnor fallen of the Great War.

Thank you.

