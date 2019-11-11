Ventnor student celebrates success at City College annual awards

The student from Ventnor was recognised for his exceptionally good attitude, extracurricular activities, additional student support within class, and his resource provision

Congrats confetti on gravel

Congratulations are in order for Dominic Snudden from Ventnor who is celebrating after receiving a Recognition Award at City College Southampton’s annual awards.

Dominic, who undertook an Apprenticeship in Motor Vehicle (HGV) was recognised for his exceptionally good attitude, extracurricular activities, additional student support within class, and his resource provision. 

He will now progress to the next level of his HGV apprenticeship with employer Southern Vectis. Matt Bradley, motor vehicle teacher said:

“Dominic travelled from the Isle of Wight to the college to complete his studies demonstrating his commitment to his work and a positive attitude. 

“He used his own ideas to lead practical sessions and group work in class and was always willing to share anything he had learnt with his classmates.

“Dominic would also complete his work early and thrived on leading by example.”

