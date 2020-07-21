Ventnor Town Council donate £1,000 to Ventnor Community Foodbank

Ventnor Town Council have agreed to make a one-off grant to Ventnor Community Foodbank of £1,000 to help with start-up costs. The grant will cover essential items such as Public Liability Insurance. storage crates, signs, collection bins and a freezer.

Stewart Blackmore, Mayor of Ventnor, said

“We are supporting the volunteer-run Foodbank in Ventnor as it’s important that no family in our community should go hungry. The Community Foodbank has had tremendous support from businesses and from faith communities. The Town Council is playing its part by helping to fund the set-up costs.”

Suzie Metcalfe, Chair of Ventnor Community Foodbank said,

“Thanks to the Town Council for this much needed grant. We have been very busy in our first few weeks providing much needed food and toiletries for local families. “We have been heartened by the support there has been from the community in Ventnor and from the Town Council.”

Ventnor Community Foodbank is based at Ventnor Baptist Church in Pier Street and is open every Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10am to 12noon. Vouchers are not required.

Collection points are located in Boots, Tesco’s, Wendy’s and the Carnaby Cafe in Ventnor. Donations can also be made at Ventnor Baptist Church during opening hours.

For more information please contact Suzie Metcalfe on 07879270929 or [email protected]

News shared by Tony on behalf of Ventnor Community Development. Ed

Image: birminghamnewsroom under CC BY 2.0