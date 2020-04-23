Ventnorian Vincent North, flying the flag for Isle of Wight in Cincinnati, USA

During the Coronavirus lockdown it has been really interesting to see the backdrops that people who are taking part in video interviews choose. If you are watching the national news, you’ll see an abundance of bookshelves, but for sports reporting, you’ll see something different.

Vincent North, a sports trainer from Ventnor, Isle of Wight, who made the move to the USA earlier this year, just before the lockdown, managed to squeeze the Isle of Wight flag into the background of latest video interview.

Head of Performance Analyst at FC Cincinnati

In his new role as Head of Performance Analyst at FC Cincinnati, Vincent was interviewed by sports reporter, Charlie Hatch, about his time at the club, albeit a fairly recent move.

Before the move to the US, Vincent worked at Portsmouth Football Club as Head of the Academy of Performance Analysis, before that in Dubai, QPR and Bolton Wanderers.

See what Vinny has to say

Click on the video below to watch the video. Well done Vincent, it’s great to see you flying the flag for the Isle of Wight!