Ventnor’s iconic paddling pool soon to reopen

The iconic Ventnor Paddling Pool has been out of action throughout the Coronavirus lockdown, but that looks set to change very soon.

The Ventnor Town Council (VTC) have agreed to reopen both the Paddling Pool and the Outdoor Gym (at the top of Ventnor Park) once items identified in the detailed risk assessments have been implemented.

Moderate Risk level

The Town Clerk reported that both sites are scored in their detailed Risk Assessments as at the Moderate Risk level.

Mitigating the risk includes arrangements for additional cleaning and good signage with clear guidance.

A large banner for each site has been ordered and expected by the end of this week.

National shortage of special paint

The opening of the paddling pool may be delayed due to the national shortage of the specialist paint required to be applied to the whole base of the Pool before it can be filled.

Image: foilman under CC BY 2.0