Venture Sailing ‘on board’ as new community partner for suicide prevention group

SPIIOW – the Isle of Wight’s Suicide Prevention and Intervention organisation, has a new community partner who has come “on board” to support us in the work we do across the Island, by offering support in a number of ways.

New community partner

Venture Sailing – who are based in Ryde – have become a community partner to SPIIOW and agreed to help support the people that SPIIOW come in to contact with, by giving them the opportunity to learn new skills, team building and self-confidence with a view to getting them back into working life and to give them an experience to remember forever.

Adams: Great opportunity

Sarah Adams of Suicide Prevention & Intervention IOW says:

“This is such a great opportunity and a very kind gesture from Andy at Venture Sailing, not only becoming a Community Partner with SPIIOW, and believing in what SPIIOW do, but also to give an opportunity to people in our community who can learn not only about sailing, but also to work as part of a team.”

This opportunity will make a big boost and a massive impact on the lives of the people we come into contact with.

Kinnaird: Pleased to be able to help

Andy Kinnaird of Venture Sailing says:

“We are really pleased to be in a position to help in a small way to a growing problem and hope our services will have a real positive input to the guests we take sailing. “We look forward to working alongside SPIIOW.”

How to take part

Venture Sailing, has also agreed for SPIIOW to “auction off” one of the sailing adventures to help raise much needed funds for SPIIOW – Keep an eye out on our Website and on our Facebook Page.

Anyone interested in learning or joining the on-call from line team can contact SPIIOW at hello@spiiow.org

Someone at risk from Suicide?

If you think or believe that someone you know or have seen someone who is at risk from ending their life from suicide you can make contact with our front line team 24 hours a day in the following ways:

SPI Crisis Number (Suicide Intervention Only)

07519008406 24/7 text or call – This number is only to be used if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide.

Alternatively we have a live 24 hour Web Chat on our Website.