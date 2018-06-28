Veterans’ Pie to support Walking With The Wounded charity

Launched during Armed Forces Week to support Walking With The Wounded, 50p from the £1.10 pie will be donated to the charity which helps ex-servicemen and women transition successfully from the military to civilian life.

Morrisons' veterans pie

Morrisons Newport is giving its customers the chance to eat like a soldier, with a pie created by ex-servicemen from a famous Armed Forces recipe.

Supporting Walking With The Wounded
The Morrisons ‘Veterans’ Pie’, which launches this week at the South Street store will raise money for Walking With The Wounded and includes an original ‘range stew’ recipe served to troops in action.

Recipe a closely guarded secret
The official range stew recipe is a closely guarded secret but a handful of army veterans helped the supermarket recreate this army classic.

The result is the Morrisons ‘range stew’, made from 100% British Beef steak, smoky bacon and a decent glug of Theakston’s Old Peculiar Ale.

Veteran: “Range stew kept us going”
Simon Flores who served with the Light Infantry and helped develop the Veterans’ Pie said:

“Range stew is what kept us going in some tough times and we’re delighted to share it with Newport. It’s great to see such a legendary army dish raising money for Walking with the Wounded.”

Morrisons ‘Veterans’ Pie’ is available for £1.10 each or two for £2, on Morrisons Newport (IOW) Market Street Pie Shop Counter from Monday 25th – Sunday 1st July.

Thursday, 28th June, 2018 9:49am

By

