Vivid Ventnor: Our Flickr group ‘Picture of the Week’

There are some great spring shots shared in our Flickr Pool at the moment, but we particularly love the treatment by Jeff Morgan of this shot of Ventnor Cascade.

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There are some fantastic spring shots, but we particularly love the artistic treatment of this shot of Ventnor Cascade taken and shared by Jeff Morgan of Elm Studio.

See the original shot below and how Jeff has applied the filter to give what looks to us as like the ‘Edvard Munch’ effect.

Click on images to see larger versions
Ventnor Cascade by Jeff Morgan
Ventnor Cascade by Jeff Morgan

Be sure to check out Jeff’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Jeff Morgan Elm Studio

