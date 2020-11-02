Video of Jeremy Corbyn on the Isle of Wight, in Ventnor on Sunday morning

The former leader of The Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, was on the Isle of Wight last weekend.

Spotted in Ventnor by Stephen Smith on Sunday (1st Nov 2020), he shot an enthusiastic video with Jeremy Corbyn.

Steve, who campaigned heavily for Labour in the build-up to the last election, was clearly delighted to see Corbyn on Ventnor seafront and told News OnTheWight that he spent the best part of an hour with the MP.

“He was so kind and asks so many questions.”

It’s unclear how long Corbyn will be staying on the Isle of Wight, but he arrived on Friday.

Thanks to Steve for sharing his video and photo.

Image: © Stephen Smith