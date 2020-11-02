Video of Jeremy Corbyn on the Isle of Wight, in Ventnor on Sunday morning

Stephen Smith, who campaigned heavily for the Labour Party during the last election, got to meet the former leader of the Party, Jeremy Corbyn, on Sunday morning

stephen smith and jeremy corbyn

The former leader of The Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, was on the Isle of Wight last weekend.

Spotted in Ventnor by Stephen Smith on Sunday (1st Nov 2020), he shot an enthusiastic video with Jeremy Corbyn.

Steve, who campaigned heavily for Labour in the build-up to the last election, was clearly delighted to see Corbyn on Ventnor seafront and told News OnTheWight that he spent the best part of an hour with the MP.

“He was so kind and asks so many questions.”

It’s unclear how long Corbyn will be staying on the Isle of Wight, but he arrived on Friday.

Thanks to Steve for sharing his video and photo.

Image: © Stephen Smith

Monday, 2nd November, 2020 11:42am

Rhos yr Alarch

From a high-risk area to a low one…?

2, November 2020 12:37 pm
lauque
I have to agree with the disapproving tone of your comment. Not just non-essential travel (I presume) when it was known that infection was rising rapidly, but walking about with no mask and not maintaining a distance, as it appears from the photo above. Pretty oblivious behaviour by Corbyn, and unfortunately this is not the first example of his being tone deaf/out of step, even allowing for… Read more »
2, November 2020 12:54 pm

