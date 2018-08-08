Village ‘doesn’t need another takeaway’ argues objector to chip shop plans

A former solicitors office in Lake could be converted into a fish and chip shop — although Island Roads and a local resident have raised concerns about the plans.

A planning application has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council for the premises on Sandown Road, seeking permission to convert the building into a takeaway with a self-contained flat on the first floor.

Although the shop will require a new shop front and signage, the plans do not include an extension.

There is a large car park 50m away, although there is no dedicated parking with the property.

Plans “entirely consistent with context of area”

The planning application, submitted by Paul Macaire, says:

“The overall proposals for the project are very straightforward, they bring a vacant premises back into use, maintain employment and provide a new unit of accommodation. “The proposal for the site is entirely consistent with the context of the area. “Lake is a popular area for hot food takeaway.”

Restricted visibility and lack of parking

However, Island Roads and a Lake resident have objected to the proposal.

Commenting on the plans online, development control manager for Island Roads, Alan White, said the lack of parking would generate increased traffic at an access where visibility was restricted.

He said:

“There is inadequate forward visibility for vehicles approaching from the north which would increase the risk of rear end shunt type accidents and interrupt the free flow of traffic and thereby add to the hazards of road users at this point.”

A small village with more takeaways than any other

Resident Nigel Brittain, of Sandown Road, also wrote:

“Does Lake need another takeaway? No. Lake is a small village with more takeaways than any other. There are already five, one of which is an established chip shop, with planning permission granted for a sixth (KFC). “A seventh would make it even harder for the existing shops to make a decent living. “Add into the equation the mobile burger van on the Newport road, Ritchies Diner on the industrial estate, the cafe in Morrisons which is due to be expanded next month and The Merrie Gardens pub, Lake is flooded with eateries! “Over the years, Lake has lost more businesses than it has gained. Yes, we need businesses to come to Lake, but not another takeaway.”

Environmental protection officer for the council, Richard Downham, has no objection to the plans in principle, but asked for conditions to be attached regarding the ventilation system for the takeaway.

Have your say

Residents can view and comment on the plans online until 17th August 2018. Head over to the iWight Planning Website for more info and to leave your comments.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: sk8geek under CC BY 2.0

