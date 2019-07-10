Visit Jools’ Jewels silver workshop at The Hayloft during 2019 Open Studios

This year’s Open Studios is just around the corner and as usual there’s a wealth of artistic talent on show on the Isle of Wight.

Jools’ Jewels – aka Julia Bery – will be inviting visitors to her silver workshop as part of Open Studios.

She’ll be showcasing her handmade, elegant and timeless, sterling silver jewellery at The Hayloft, a beautiful thatched venue in the grounds of Gillmans House in Brighstone.

As well as having a wide range of rings, pendants, earrings, bangles and cuffs available, she can also discuss any commissions you might have for truly personalised jewellery.

There’ll be no pressure to buy, but if something takes your fancy, prices are very reasonable, ranging from £25 to £65.

Where and when

You can find Jools’ Jewels at The Hayloft in the grounds of Gillmans, Upper Lane, Brighstone, PO30 4BA

Jools’ Jewels will be open from 10am to 5pm each day from Friday 12th to Thursday 18th July.

Find out more by visiting Jools’ Jewels on the Isle of Wight Arts Website.

