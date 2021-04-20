Visiting restrictions at Isle of Wight hospital

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is reminding Islanders that visiting restrictions remain in place for all NHS services despite the national Covid-19 lockdown rules easing.

In November 2020, when England entered a second lockdown, the difficult decision was made to suspend visiting to all NHS Trust sites except in exceptional circumstances to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Restricted visiting arrangements still in place

In order to keep protecting patients, staff, and the public it is necessary to keep the restricted visiting arrangements in place.

To maintain safe social distancing and reduce the risk of infection, we request that patients attending any hospital appointment should arrive on time, not to arrive early and attend alone. If the patient needs to be accompanied, one carer is permitted in exceptional circumstances.

Exceptional circumstances

Visitors will only be considered in exceptional circumstances where one visitor – an immediate family or carer – will be permitted to visit. These include:

One regular carer for a patient with additional needs e.g. dementia or learning difficulties

One parent or guardian for a child

For a patient receiving end of life care

For a patient where a change in treatment would benefit from a meaningful exchange

One close relative for a long-stay patient where a visitor would improve wellbeing

Please contact the Ward Sister/Charge Nurse to discuss if exceptional circumstances exist.

Maternity

St Mary’s Hospital continues to welcome birth partners to be present for consultant appointments, all scans, labour, birth and postnatal visits.

In line with government guidance, all visitors, birth partners and outpatients must not be experiencing any coronavirus symptoms and must wear a face mask, unless exempt. It is important to maintain the two-metre social distancing measures and carry out regular hand hygiene.

Aubrey: Have to protect our patients, staff and the wider community

Mary Aubrey, Chief Nurse, said,

“We understand how important attending an appointment with a loved one can be or how visiting a family member or friend in hospital is, but we have to continue to protect our patients, staff and the wider community. “It is great news for everybody that the national lockdown restrictions are easing and that we are slowly being able to see our family and friends outside but we cannot be complacent and we need to continue to do everything possible to keep people safe and help contain the spread of Covid-19. “Although we are keeping the restriction of visitors in place, we urge people in need of healthcare to continue to use our services, we are here for you.”

Stay connected

To help families and loved one stay connected with patients while in hospital, each ward has a telephone system in place so patients can use an iPad or mobile phone to contact loved ones. The Trust has also been running a Message to Loved Ones Service and an Essential Items delivery service via the main reception.

If you have a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, please do not come to the hospital. Stay home and follow the national advice.

