Vix Lowthion, prospective parliamentary candidate for the Isle of Wight Green Party, is one of a dozen ‘progressive’ MPs who has been awarded financial support from More United.

The movement was set up following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox by a right-wing fanatic and will be attempting to “represent the 98% of the public who are not affiliated to political parties”.

Twelve Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green candidates have been awarded between £2,000-10,000 to support their 2017 general election campaign.

Lowthion: “Very proud to be selected”

Vix told OnTheWight,

“I’m very proud to be selected by More United onto this short list of progressive candidates for Parliament on 8th June. “I endorse More United’s fair, positive and tolerant values. where any differences are celebrated and respected. “In these challenging times, we need to fight for an open, forward-looking Britain which protects our rights and offers opportunities. “If elected, I will work to ensure these values are represented in Parliament.”

Source: Huffington Post