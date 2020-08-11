Volunteers needed today in Sandown to help in canoe lake fish rescue

Volunteers are being urged to head down to Sandown’s canoe lake (next to Dinosaur Isle) for 3pm today to help build a dam in the leaking pond whilst the fish that are struggling to breathe due to the very low water levels are relocated.

The Isle of Wight community appears to be pulling together to resolve the situation, with Matthew Sherwood spearheading the rescue efforts.

Relocating fish

Blue Seas Protection says they have received permission from the landowner to relocate the fish while the situation in the lake is improved. They also say the Environment Agency (EA) have given permission to pump water into the lake if the predicted rain doesn’t arrive.

The EA have also advised that permission is not needed from them to remove the fish.

Building a dam

Jewsons in Sandown have donated a large liner for the dam project and volunteers are needed (from 3pm) to help with this effort. The idea is to build a dam on one side of the lake where the water is less shallow – allowing the fish greater access to deeper water.

Edward Burden – who rescues birds and wildlife – has assessed the area and has a pen ready for the swans if it works out that they need to be removed. Sadly their cygnets have already died, so Edward believes they may just fly off.

Stay up to date

A meeting was held last night and a new Facebook Group – Sandown Canoe Lake Save Our Fish – has been formed where updates are being regularly posted.

This helps Sandown Hub avoid becoming inundated with posts on one subject.

It’s great to see the community coming together.