Volunteers recognised at Community Action Awards 2017

Held at the Riverside Centre, Newport and hosted by ‘Community Action Isle of Wight at the Riverside’, the Community Action Awards 2017 attracted 57 applications over eight categories. From all the entries, a short list of three was compiled for each section.

President of CAIW Patricia Partridge DL welcomed guests and pointed out that Island life would be infinitely harder without volunteers.

Referring to the judging panel, of which she is the chairperson, Patricia said that the judges learn something new each year. For instance, Brading (population 2,034) has two Town Halls. At Haylands Farm they use a form of aqua culture – aquaponics – utilising fish waste.

Mike Bulpitt, CEO of CAIW acted as master of ceremonies reading a citation for all shortlisted groups and introducing sponsors who handed out the cheques and certificates.

The Winners

Winners second and third in each category were as follows: (Winner first)

Local communities sponsored by IW Council- All Saints Church Gurnard- Friends of Freshwater Library-Storeroom 2010

Environment sponsored by AONB Best Kept Village Awards – Nature Zones Wildlife Ed. Trust – Bembridge Green Towns Steering Group

Village Halls and Community Centres sponsored by Norris & Fisher – Havenstreet Community Association – Trinity Theatre – (3rd equal) Bembridge Village Hall – The Exchange Brighstone

Children & Young People sponsored by IW Community Fund – Homestart IW – Girlguiding Isle of Wight – Rainbow Club

Arts & Heritage sponsored by Morris Crocker – IW Music Dance and Drama Festival – Shademakers UK Carnival Club – Brading Community Archive Group

Healthy Lives sponsored by My Life A Full Life – IW Mencap/Haylands – Cowes Sailability – Headway Isle of Wight

Older People sponsored by Island Healthcare – Cruse Bereavement Care IW – National Osteoporosis Society IW support group – Nellies: Gunville Community Association

Sport sponsored by Glanvilles legal services- IW Special Olympics-West Wight Youth Football- West Wight Swimming Club

What they do

Winners undertake a number of activities in the community or organise special projects in their area or across the Island.

All Saints Church Gurnard organise a variety of activities for Gurnard residents, best kept village awards have been running on the island since 1968 and have 36 volunteers, Havenstreet Community Association, which is based in the old school, run events for all the residents of Havenstreet including those in the care-home there.

Homestart not only help residents in setting up a home but give advice on cooking, shopping and budgeting. At present they support 171 families.

The IW Music Dance and Drama Festival, which started in 1925, sees some 2000 take part each year.

Haylands Farm, which has been a training centre since 1976, provides a variety of opportunities for those with additional needs. It has recently introduced aquaponics as a means of plant growing.

Cruse Bereavement Care IW helps with all forms of bereavement for any Island resident who wishes to benefit and IW Special Olympics offers opportunities for those with additional needs to undertake sport including taking part in competitions on the mainland.

This year’s Community Action awards formed a wonderful evening of celebration for all the volunteers. Special mentions must go to Claire Carter from Isle of Wight Special Olympics who won the judge’s special award.

The Isle of Wight Music, Dance and Drama Festival were overall runners up and Home-Start IOW were the overall winners on the evening.