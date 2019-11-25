Volunteers sought for Isle of Wight search and rescue organisation

If you’d like to be part of this invaluable and much-needed team, get in touch with Wight Search and Rescue to find out more

Police and Wight SARS on path starting search for Robbie Gibson - 17 Jan 2017

Isle of Wight Search and Rescue (SAR) are seeking volunteers to join their team in 2020.

What is Wight SAR?
WightSAR are a Lowland Search and Rescue organisation that provides professional trained volunteers and resources to assist Hampshire Constabulary and other agencies in searches for vulnerable missing persons on the Isle of Wight.

Wight SAR has 27 team members trained to various levels from Search Technician to Search Manager.

Get in touch
If you are interested in becoming a member of Wight SAR, email the team at membership@wightsar.org

Alternatively check out their Facebook Page for more information.

Monday, 25th November, 2019 11:37am

