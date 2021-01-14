Vote for your Covid heroes and see them on the side of Isle of Wight buses

Southern Vectis is launching a campaign, designed to recognise the mammoth efforts of key workers and community heroes during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The bus operator has been providing transport throughout the three lockdowns, for those who play vital roles within the local community. Now there are plans to honour these ‘Covid Heroes’ in a bus naming ceremony.

Wickham: See Covid heroes on our buses

Southern Vectis managing director, Andrew Wickham, said,

“My colleagues here at Southern Vectis are themselves key workers, and we have huge respect for those keeping us all going – whether they are NHS, supermarket staff, postal workers, carers or teachers. “It hasn’t been easy for the many heroes who have continued to work in some incredibly challenging conditions. We would not have been able to manage without them. There is no way we could ever thank them enough – but we’d like to do something to recognise their efforts. “So we’re inviting nominations from within our local community, for someone who deserves to be named as a Covid Hero – for all to see – on one of our buses. This could be a key worker professional or a community ambassador who has carried out much need charity and voluntary work.”

Make your nomination

Anyone wishing to nominate a hero for the bus naming honour, can do so by visiting the Website or through the operator’s social media. Voting is open from now until Sunday 28th February.

The winner’s name will appear on a Southern Vectis bus for 12 months.

News shared by Paula on behalf of Southern Vectis. Ed