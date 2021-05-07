Votes for 39 wards could be recounted as misplaced papers found in postal ballots (updated)

After several hours of sorting and verifying the official count started this afternoon, but then misplaced papers were found

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Vote piling up at election count

At the Isle of Wight election count, the Local Democracy Reporter, Louise Hill, shares news of

Louise writes,

“Some misplaced papers have been found in the postal ballots! Returning officer for the Isle of Wight, Claire Shand has said provisional results will be announced and boxes sealed, but no official results will be declared yet.

“She said it was to make sure they “maintain the integrity of the ballot”. This could see all 39 seats recounted and then a declaration announced.”

Speaking at the count, held at 1Leisure, John Metcalfe, the Isle of Wight Council’s chief executive, said approximately 25 postal votes were put in the wrong ward box.

Louise added,

“Before they are counted, votes are verified and the misplaced votes were not picked up at the verification stage, according to Mr Metcalfe, because the votes are only counted in a numerical sense rather than checked over.

“Going forward, the count will continue, determining provisional winners for each of the 39 Isle of Wight Council wards and an assessment will be made about any votes that are in the wrong ward.”

The wrong votes in the ward will be moved to the right one to maintain the integrity of the vote, Mr Metcalfe said, and deal with the problems and “make sure each candidate gets the votes cast for them”.

He said:

“It is good that we have found it and we can put it right.”

No official winners have been declared yet but candidates and their election agents have been told.

Article edit
5.45pm: Update added from LH

Image: © Local Democracy Reporter Louise Hill

Friday, 7th May, 2021 5:07pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2opT

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Votes for 39 wards could be recounted as misplaced papers found in postal ballots (updated)"

newest oldest most voted
chausettes

Could’ve predicted some last minute jeopardy. Presumably it will also be the 39 most contested/close wards to boot!

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
7, May 2021 5:36 pm
ian123

News has broken elsewhere that Dave Stewart has lost his seat to the Green Party

Vote Up30Vote Down
7, May 2021 6:09 pm
Simon Perry

Conservative leader, Dave Stewart, thinks he’s lost his IWC seat to his Green opponent

Vote Up30Vote Down
7, May 2021 6:10 pm
Fenders

Surely not???

Vote Up2-1Vote Down
7, May 2021 6:15 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*