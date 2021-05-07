Votes for 39 wards could be recounted as misplaced papers found in postal ballots (updated)

At the Isle of Wight election count, the Local Democracy Reporter, Louise Hill, shares news of

Louise writes,

“Some misplaced papers have been found in the postal ballots! Returning officer for the Isle of Wight, Claire Shand has said provisional results will be announced and boxes sealed, but no official results will be declared yet. “She said it was to make sure they “maintain the integrity of the ballot”. This could see all 39 seats recounted and then a declaration announced.”

Speaking at the count, held at 1Leisure, John Metcalfe, the Isle of Wight Council’s chief executive, said approximately 25 postal votes were put in the wrong ward box.

Louise added,

“Before they are counted, votes are verified and the misplaced votes were not picked up at the verification stage, according to Mr Metcalfe, because the votes are only counted in a numerical sense rather than checked over. “Going forward, the count will continue, determining provisional winners for each of the 39 Isle of Wight Council wards and an assessment will be made about any votes that are in the wrong ward.”

The wrong votes in the ward will be moved to the right one to maintain the integrity of the vote, Mr Metcalfe said, and deal with the problems and “make sure each candidate gets the votes cast for them”.

He said:

“It is good that we have found it and we can put it right.”

No official winners have been declared yet but candidates and their election agents have been told.

Image: © Local Democracy Reporter Louise Hill