Walk among the Isle of Wight bluebells woods, and you might spot a red squirrel or two

At the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, what better to understand the benefits of getting closer to nature than having a relaxing walk among the bluebells.

Peter Gruner has shared this photo below of Ryde walker, Paul Martin, stopping at this delightful wild bluebell wood close to Godshill on Sunday for a moment for calm reflection.

Paul, a retired engineer, said,

“Lockdown has been a tough time for everyone. “But now we can really enjoy the spring. These wonderful wild flowers only last a few weeks so people should get out now to see them.”

A symbol of humility

According to the Woodland Trust, in the language of flowers, the bluebell is a symbol of humility, constancy, gratitude and everlasting love.

There are many locations on the Isle of Wight where bluebells are still in abundance, such as Ventnor Downs, Mottistone, Borthwood Copse and many other woodland areas.

In harmony with nature

Our thanks also to Ian Groves for sharing this gorgeous shot of a squirrel in harmony with the bluebells.

Thanks also to David Jeffrey for sharing this delightful shot of anther red squirrel surrounded by bluebells.