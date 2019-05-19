Walk the Wight reaches 30th birthday in 2020 with special celebrations planned

Matt shares this latest news on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Just days after another memorable Walk the Wight, Mountbatten has revealed details of next year’s ‘extra special’ event.

Walk the Wight will celebrate its 30th birthday in 2020 and Mountbatten plans to mark the occasion in style.

The walk will take place on Sunday, 10th May 2020.

Chief executive Nigel Hartley said:

“Walk the Wight has been a phenomenal success story. “Next year we really want to celebrate all that is so special about it, from the early years through to now. “The walk is as vital as ever for us because it raises funds and awareness about the work we do. “We would like people to save the date and look forward to being part of what will be an incredible celebration.”

More details about next year’s walk will be announced later this year.

Share your stories

Mountbatten would like to hear from anyone with inspiring stories and photographs from the early years of Walk the Wight.

Please contact communications@mountbatten.org.uk