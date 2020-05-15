Walk the Wight Your Way a huge success, but another £100k needed to match usual amount raised

Mountbatten’s virtual version of Walk the Wight has been hailed a huge success.

Walk the Wight Your Way replaced the traditional walk, which had to be cancelled because of Coronavirus.

Over £138,000 raised

So far, more than £138,000 has been raised for the charity by the hundreds of Islanders who completed miles in their own time.

Many walkers finished their walks during a special virtual event on Sunday – the original date for this year’s walk.

Mountbatten CEO, Nigel Hartley, said,

“Even in the toughest of times, our incredible Isle of Wight community have really rallied in support of this very special walk. “We have seen so many amazing stories of people completing their miles at home, in their gardens, or by doing different exercise routines, many taking part to give themselves a challenge or to remember a loved one. “In the circumstances, it’s an amazing amount of money and we are truly thankful to everyone for getting involved in Walk the Wight Your Way.”

With participants able to complete their miles until the end of May, Mountbatten is hopeful of adding to the overall total.

However, despite its success, the charity still stands to lose out on around £100,000, with the walk usually raising around £250,000.

Hartley: Our expertise needed more than ever

Nigel said,

“While it’s absolutely right we celebrate the success of this event, we must also be honest with our community about our need to keep raising more. “We continue to respond to this virus because death, dying and bereavement is our business and our expertise and experience is needed more than ever. “Our fundraising events are constantly under review and we will continue to monitor government advice around what we can offer, so please keep supporting us in any way you can.”

For more about Walk the Wight Your Way and why people got involved, visit the Website.

