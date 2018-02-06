Walkers rescued from mud in Thorness

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

Two men and a woman, stuck in mud on a remote shore, led to an emergency call-out for Cowes RNLI lifeboat today (Tuesday).

The trio, comprising a couple and the man’s father, had used a mobile phone to urgently seek help as they desperately struggled in mud at Thorness. UK Coastguards were told that the father, aged 70, was feeling a ‘little faint’ from the ordeal.

When the lifeboat arrived on the scene they found that the three people had managed to extricate themselves from the mud, but as the tide was coming in, had difficulty climbing the steep bank behind.

Jason Hughes, lifeboat helm, said,

“One of our crew went ashore to help the three people into the lifeboat. They were very wet and cold, and somewhat distressed. “We gave them survival blankets, and then took them to Thorness Bay; there they were met by Needles and Ventnor coastguards, with further warming blankets, to await an ambulance.”

It is understood that the three people were from Porchfield. The lifeboat, which launched at 11.45am, returned to station at 12.40pm.