Members of Ryde Town Council met last night to consider a motion to set up an Honours Working Party, with Isle of Wight pioneer, John Ackroyd, being the first nomination of the Party for the Freedom of Ryde.

Members of Ryde Town Council last night (Monday) agreed to form an Honours Working Party.

The motion, put forward by Cllr Michael Lilley, was the first step towards his goal of getting agreement to award Isle of Wight Hidden Hero, John Ackroyd, the Freedom of Ryde.

Cllr Lilley put forward the motion and also spoke about why he felt John (or Ackers) should be awarded the honour. John would be the first nomination to be considered by the Working Party.

Unanimous decision
The motion was seconded by Cllr Lucioni (although according to Cllr Lilley in fact about six councillors wanted to second it).

The motion was carried unanimously with Cllr Adams, Farrell, Hall, Lucioni, Ross and Lyons appointed to the Honours Working Party.

Support from female councillors
With four women and two men on the Working Party, it’s thought to be the most women a Working Party has seen before on Ryde Town Council.

Very apt for 2018, the centenary of women’s right to vote.

We’ll update on when the first meeting takes place.

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 6th February, 2018 3:31pm

By

1 Comment on "Town council unanimously agrees to Honours Working Party"

Geoff Brodie

“with Isle of Wight pioneer, John Ackroyd, being the first nomination of the Party for the Freedom of Ryde”. Surely it is a nomination TO the working party ? Otherwise what is the point of the working party other than a meeting for the sake of it ?

6, February 2018 7:07 pm
