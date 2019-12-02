Walkers warned to take care as part of seawall collapses (photos)

A vent appearing along the seawall at Fort Victoria Country Park in west of the Isle of Wight has resulted in the partial collapse of the walkway.

The section of footpath is closed to the public and the Country Park say

“Please be very careful when visiting the fort, a section of seawall has been breached opening up a sinkhole beneath the concrete walkway which has collapsed. “Please keep dogs and children away from the area that has been taped off.”



Source: Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group

Images: © Fort Victoria Country Park