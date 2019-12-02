Walkers warned to take care as part of seawall collapses (photos)

Photos show where the walkway has collapsed due to a vent under the concrete

The vent at fort victoria seawall

A vent appearing along the seawall at Fort Victoria Country Park in west of the Isle of Wight has resulted in the partial collapse of the walkway.

The section of footpath is closed to the public and the Country Park say

“Please be very careful when visiting the fort, a section of seawall has been breached opening up a sinkhole beneath the concrete walkway which has collapsed.

“Please keep dogs and children away from the area that has been taped off.”

The vent on Fort Victoria Seawall
The vent on Fort Victoria Seawall
The vent on Fort Victoria Seawall

Source: Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group

Images: © Fort Victoria Country Park

Monday, 2nd December, 2019

By

