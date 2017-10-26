Walking Festival 2018: Become a walk leader

Simon shares this latest appeal on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

Visit Isle of Wight is calling for walk leaders for next year’s Isle of Wight Walking Festival.

The popular event, which only took place in 2017 thanks to last minute help from the Island’s tourist board, is set to bring even more people to the Isle of Wight between 28 April and 13 May 2018.

‘Step forward’ to volunteer

Now Visit Isle of Wight is asking for volunteer walk leaders to ‘step forward’ ahead of next year’s event.

Abi Fox, Marketing Manager at Visit Isle of Wight said:

“It’s an opportunity to share your knowledge, demonstrate what an amazing landscape we have on the Isle of Wight, how it fits in to the wider historical or environmental aspects of the Island. Maybe they’ve written a little book or something about the Island and they want to encourage people to purchase one. That’s absolutely fine with us, you don’t have to charge for a walk you can change for a walk if you want to, it’s just an opportunity that people might like to take.”

The Isle of Wight often features at the top of polls as part of the UK’s top walking destinations and in 2017 Visit Isle of Wight produced two new trail guides – Explore Victoria’s Island Heritage Trail and The Isle of Wight Literary Heroes Trail.

Abi Fox continued:

“We’d love to hear from people who could run a walk with connections to, say, Queen Victoria or some of the locations that she visited. The same with the literary heroes, there’s so many places on the Isle of Wight with literary connections. “Not just Tennyson Down or Bonchurch, although those places are very welcome, but also smaller places, hidden connections, unknown connections with authors, that sort of thing and we’d love to hear from anyone who thinks they would like to run a walk next year.”

The Isle of Wight Walking Festival received overwhelming support in a recent series of marketing meetings with Wight BID levy payers, organised by Visit Isle of Wight.

Join now

If you are interested in becoming a Walk Leader, an online form is now available to be filled out online or it can be downloaded from that page, completed and posted.

All walks must be submitted by the 25th November 2017. For further information contact Will Ainslie on 07590 516291 or email info@discoverytravel.co.uk.