Want to play at Isle of Wight Festival? Wight Noize comp returns

Isn’t it incredible that there is a major festival on our doorstep hosting the likes of the iconic Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones, Queen, The Police and what is more, isn’t it incredible that young musicians resident on the Isle of Wight can get to play on the same stage?

Well that is what Wight Noize is all about!

Supporting all young musicians

The Wight Noize initiative was conceived by Platform One College of Music, who since 1999, continuously strives to develop opportunities for young bands resident on the Island.

Wight Noize is a mechanism to support all young musicians on the Island and not just students who study at the college. The initiative allows young musicians the opportunity to be involved in a professional music industry showcase and get constructive feedback from industry professionals.

Not a ‘battle of the bands’

The concept is far removed from the traditional ‘Battle of the Bands’ contests that exist around the UK. Platform One wants young musicians to be ambitious, to have aspirations, to become professionals and to realise how competitive the music industry is.

Wight Noize has always been about this from day one.

Pontin: “Playing at the festival is a privilege”

David Pontin, Director at Platform One, said,

“This is not a battle of the bands, but an opportunity to take part in a professional showcase and get some constructive feedback on your band, your songs and your performance. “Playing at the festival is a privilege and bands must work hard for this opportunity and take it seriously.”

Support from Solo

Platform One College of Music has been involved in the festival since its rebirth in 2002. Opportunities for young musicians at the festival have evolved each year thanks to the commitment of John Giddings, who is one of the patrons of Platform One.

Solo, the organisers of the festival are seriously committed to supporting young musicians on the Island. It is important to note that they have no obligation to do so and many festivals neglect the local community – not the Isle of Wight Festival, thanks to Solo.

John Giddings, Managing Director Solo (Isle of Wight Festival), said,

“I am very proud to be a patron of Platform One. I think they do an incredible job of preparing young musicians for the reality of the music industry. I like helping people and my work with Platform One feels the right thing to do – they have integrity and they are good at what they do.”

These unique opportunities for young musicians on the Island confirm the ongoing support of Solo, the festival organisers.

David Pontin, Director at Platform One, said,

“Solo is extremely supportive of the ethos and work of Platform One. It is an amazing opportunity for young musicians to be involved in such a prestigious and successful festival.”

Full VIP treatment

The industry panel will decide on one act that are deserving of playing the main stage on Sunday of the festival. This is full VIP treatment as well as the opportunity to play on the Platform One Stage during the weekend.

It is also anticipated that acts shortlisted for the Wight Noize auditions will get to play at the festival on the Platform One Stage.

The selected artist / band will also get a free recording session to produce a single, as well as a free headline slot at Strings Music Venue in order to release the new single.

Industry Showcase

The Wight Noize Music Industry Showcase will take place on Saturday 12 May 2018 at Strings Music Venue.

Doors will open to the public at 7.30pm with an entrance fee of £2.50 payable on the door.

The public audience will also have the opportunity to register whom they feel is deserving as they enter the venue.

Take part

To take part download the registration form and email to register@platformone.org or post to Platform One, 48a Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 5XD

Deadline for submissions is 5pm on Friday 4th May 2018.