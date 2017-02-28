Warning for older residents to beware of scam calls

A friendly word of warning for those with older, or perhaps more vulnerable, relatives living on the Isle of Wight.
An OnTheWight reader got in touch yesterday to say that her 92 year old mother had started to receive calls at 7.30 in the morning from someone claiming to be from BT.
She received five calls from two different numbers (01257 485 245 and 0014 41257 485 245) and luckily was wise enough to not give them any of the information they were asking for.
Stay savvy
In fact, she’s our reader’s mother is so savvy that she said to the caller,
“Why are you ringing? This number is a care home.”
It wasn’t a care home, but the caller dropped the line and she was then called again another four times within the next hour or so.
Our reader has reported this to Trading Standards and said,
“It’s frightening to think that there are individuals who are preying on older people, who may give out personal information.”
Advice from Trading Standards
If you believe you, a family member or friend are the victim of a scam then please contact Advice Line on 08454 04 05 06.
You can also reduce the amount of unsolicited telephone calls by contacting The Telephone Preference Service, DMA House, 70 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SS. Telephone: 0845 070 0707.
Image: mike_stach_-_koelsche_fotografie under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 28th February, 2017 5:12pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f3o
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
.
greenfiremouse
28.Feb.2017 5:44pm
Unfortunately, TPS (the Telephone Preference Service) only works to a certain degree. We are registered with TPS, and the calls have decreased, but we still receive at least one or two marketing / scam / pre-recorded message / nuisance calls a day. Apart from the pre-recorded variety, they never leave a message on the answerphone.
Most of them are from “Withheld” or “International – out of area”, so our number display tells us nothing about the caller. Other numbers are displayed, but often make no sense. We even had a call from the “Talking Clock”!
As TPS appears to be unable to deal with this, we have resorted in not answering any calls from numbers we do not recognise. But it is frustrating, because a proportion of those numbers do originate from the UK; and when you are looking up these numbers on the internet, you realise that there are many numbers allocated to the same scammers.
If TPS had any teeth, then the companies that are currently providing these numbers to the scammers should be made to shut them down after a certain number of complaints about the calls (and not give out any new ones!).
But of course there must be an “industry” lurking in the background that may be lobbying the appropriate influential politicians…
Am I cynical?
Ian Young
28.Feb.2017 6:30pm
If you are a BT customer sign up for the new BT Call Protect service.
It’s free and it works a treat.
I have not received a single rouge call since I joined some weeks ago.