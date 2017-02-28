Warning for older residents to beware of scam calls

A friendly word of warning for those with older, or perhaps more vulnerable, relatives living on the Isle of Wight.

An OnTheWight reader got in touch yesterday to say that her 92 year old mother had started to receive calls at 7.30 in the morning from someone claiming to be from BT.

She received five calls from two different numbers (01257 485 245 and 0014 41257 485 245) and luckily was wise enough to not give them any of the information they were asking for.

Stay savvy

In fact, she’s our reader’s mother is so savvy that she said to the caller,

“Why are you ringing? This number is a care home.”

It wasn’t a care home, but the caller dropped the line and she was then called again another four times within the next hour or so.

Our reader has reported this to Trading Standards and said,

“It’s frightening to think that there are individuals who are preying on older people, who may give out personal information.”

Advice from Trading Standards

If you believe you, a family member or friend are the victim of a scam then please contact Advice Line on 08454 04 05 06.

You can also reduce the amount of unsolicited telephone calls by contacting The Telephone Preference Service, DMA House, 70 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SS. Telephone: 0845 070 0707.

Image: mike_stach_-_koelsche_fotografie under CC BY 2.0