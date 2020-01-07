Warning for walkers as ongoing cliff movements and landslides monitored by coastguard

On 30th December Island Roads announced the closure of two parts of Public Footpath BB10 due to a landslip.

The sections affected are rear of Sandhills Holiday Park at Bembridge and between Forelands Field Road and Public Footpath (BB14).

The Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team have been keeping an eye on the landslip and reported yesterday,

Another visual check of the cliff path between Bembridge and Whitecliff Bay has again revealed evidence of ongoing cliff movements and Landslides. Please adhere to the Path Closure and Diversions for your own safety.

Click on images to see larger versions

Images: © Bembridge Coastguard