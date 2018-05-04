Warriors defeated by most people’s choice for the league title

Rob shares this latest report from Island Speedway. Ed

Isle of Wight 31 Mildenhall 59

The Island’s speedway Warriors National Trophy campaign suffered another setback this evening when the much fancied Mildenhall Fen Tigers ran out easy winners at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium by 31 points to 59.

Warriors went into the meeting knowing they would have to cover for the absence of their number one rider Ben Morley and enlisted former favourite Mark Baseby as the guest, but unlike last week Baseby struggled for points and whilst Ben Hopwood, Scott Campos and Danno Verge again worked hard for the home side, meaningful support was again missing with new signing Shaun Tedham failing to trouble the scorers in his first meeting of the season.

First team outing for Mildenhall

Mildenhall were particularly impressive on their first team outing of the year. Solid scoring throughout the side spearheaded by big guns Josh Bailey and Danny Ayres was the cornerstone of the victory topped off by a five ride maximum from gilt edged 15 year old Drew Kemp highlighting the potency and potential of this youthful Fen Tigers side.

After the meeting the Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop said,

“Wow, that was some performance from our visitors and emphasises just why they are most people’s choice for the league title this year. “Drew Kemp’s (pictured above) performance was outstanding for one so young.”

Warriors must now regroup ahead of another trip to fortress Eastbourne on Saturday in the National Trophy which will be followed by the ‘Wightlink’ Wizards taking to the track for their first Southern Development League fixture.

Warriors: Mark Baseby 6, Chris Widman 3, Scott Campos 8, Danno Verge 4+2, Ben Hopwood 8, Shaun Tedham 0, Adam Portwood 2.

Fen Tigers: Josh Bailey 13+2, Sam Bebee 2, Jordan Jenkins 7+2, Ryan Kinsley 7+2, Danny Ayres 12+2, Drew Kemp 15, Matt Marson 3+1.

Image: © Ian Groves

