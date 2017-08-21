Tough task ahead for Wightlink Warriors

Rob shares this latest report from Island Speedway. Ed

Speedway racing at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium switches to Tuesday this week when the Warriors welcome high-flying Belle Vue Colts for National League action. As usual, gates open at 17.30, open pit access will run from 17.45 to 18.15 with the rider parade at 18.45 and first race at 19.00.

After missing out in final heat deciders in the last two home league meetings, Warriors increasingly urgent need for points to climb the table gets greater week on week and this time round they face probably their toughest test of all when Belle Vue Colts, the current league leaders and title favourites, return to town for a meeting originally rained off in early June.

Ben Wilson resumes number one position

The Island side will welcome back Ben Wilson to resume the number one position for the home side, after the neck problems which kept him off the bike last week have responded to treatment.

Home fans looking forward to watching the precocious talent of Colts top two Dan Bewley and Jack Smith will be disappointed as the visitors take the unusual step of resting both riders (believed to be in recognition of their heavy racing schedule).

With Lee Payne still absent through injury, current regulations allow two guest rider replacements and Colts have invited heavy scoring Matt Williamson and Danny Ayres to fill the vacancies.

Hoping to avoid the wooden spoon

Warrior’s co-promoter Barry Bishop pulled no punches when he said,

“We cannot hide our sheer disappointment with the last two home defeats and we know we are now in a scrap to avoid the wooden spoon. I understand that last heat deciders make it exciting for the fans but when the outcomes go against you it is a real kick in the teeth. “We now have to tackle the league leaders who have chosen to field guests instead of their top riders – I have to be careful what I say here but in my eyes their action devalues the meeting and shows little respect for what we are trying to promote here on the Island.”



Get behind the Warriors

Warriors will need the crowd fully behind them for this tricky encounter at the Andrew Younie stadium which promises to be another evening of family fun both on and off track.

The line ups are expected to be as follows:

Wightlink Warriors: Ben Wilson, Chris Widman, James Cockle, Scott Campos, Connor Coles, Jamie Sealey and Adam Portwood.

Cool Running Colts: Matt Williamson, Kyle Bickley, Rob Shuttleworth, Rider Replacement for Jack Smith, Danny Ayres, Andy Mellish and Luke Woodhull.

