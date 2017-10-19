Warriors head to Stoke to take on the Potters

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Weather permitting, the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors head off to Stoke on Saturday to tackle the Potters, as the battle to avoid the wooden spoon rages on.

Last weekend’s home win by Buxton Hitmen has given them a slight advantage over both the Potters and the Warriors and all three sides come together at the weekend for a crucial double–header which will see the Island side follow the Hitmen on to the Loomer Road track at 18.30.

A clear objective

Whatever happens in the first fixture, an away win in the second match will condemn the Potters to bottom spot in the table so the Warriors will be travelling north in determined mood and with a clear objective.

Sadly, skipper James Cockle is still not ready to return to action so Manchester, based Ben Hopwood will don the number one race jacket with Ben Wilson acting as captain.

Co-promoter Martin Widman said,

“Both sides are desperate for points and I can see this being a close-fought, tense affair. “We travel without James (Cockle) who is very upset at having to miss this meeting, however we have been able to find an excellent guest replacement in former Island rider Ben Hopwood and with all the other boys united in their desire to finish well, rest assured we will do our best to make this one really count.”

Warriors: Ben Hopwood, Chris Widman, Connor Coles, Scott Campos, Ben Wilson, Jamie Sealey and Adam Portwood.

Image: © Ian Groves